Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,340 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJT. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 19,531.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $3.95 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.64% and a return on equity of 715.03%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0229 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

