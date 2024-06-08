Aristides Capital LLC Sells 34,554 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Aristides Capital LLC cut its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of SP stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

