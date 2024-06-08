Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,495 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,887,000 after buying an additional 120,511 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

