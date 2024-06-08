Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.67. Approximately 5,972,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,834,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 108,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Bank of America by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

