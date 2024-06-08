Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,044 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

