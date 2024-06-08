Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 655 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

BIO stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

