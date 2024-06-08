Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.06 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after purchasing an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,442,000 after acquiring an additional 275,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,730,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.