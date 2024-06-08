Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in News were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 58,364 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in News by 14.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of News by 70.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 31.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 984,209 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.37.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

