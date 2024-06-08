Bank of Nova Scotia Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,893,526.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,702,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,713,844 shares of company stock valued at $231,791,136. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARES opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day moving average is $128.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.