Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 80,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

