Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,856 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SUI opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

