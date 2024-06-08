Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 400 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SEA were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $708,471,000 after acquiring an additional 542,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,219,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SEA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,796,957 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $166,876,000 after acquiring an additional 612,518 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $72.48 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,449.60 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

