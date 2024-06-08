Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

