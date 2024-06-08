Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AerCap were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 7.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 67.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 35.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AerCap by 28.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of AER opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

