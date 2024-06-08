Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,118 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 213,576 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,190,000 after buying an additional 173,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after buying an additional 280,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.38 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

