Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 123,877 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $274,773,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $64,421,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 844.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,977 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

