Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 128 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 615,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,103,000 after acquiring an additional 84,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Shares of CHKP opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.97. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

