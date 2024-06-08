Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,292 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SAP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SAP by 22.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 13.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $191.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.56. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

