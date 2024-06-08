Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $1.22 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,506,000 after acquiring an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,181,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 138,181 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

