Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,560 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,429,000 after buying an additional 1,002,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after buying an additional 652,099 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.39. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

