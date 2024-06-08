Barclays Raises Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $17.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday.

Replimune Group Stock Up 11.1 %

REPL opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,730.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,717 shares of company stock worth $593,409. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 164,490 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,420,000 after purchasing an additional 242,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

