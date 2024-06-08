BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,391 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $49,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BCE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,615,000 after acquiring an additional 109,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BCE by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,983,000 after buying an additional 212,047 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BCE by 57.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after buying an additional 843,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in BCE by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $34.24 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.