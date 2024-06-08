Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 96.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 31.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

