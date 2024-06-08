Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $643.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $675.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.53. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.24 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

