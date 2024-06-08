Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 311 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 76.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after purchasing an additional 147,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at XPO
In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XPO Stock Performance
XPO stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $130.51.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
About XPO
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
