Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RITM opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

