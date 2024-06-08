Beta Wealth Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 88,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,635,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $196.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

