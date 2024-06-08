Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.77

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.77 and last traded at $59.29, with a volume of 21824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Birkenstock in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

