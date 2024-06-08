BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.01 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,386.20 or 1.00036896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00099547 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,108,060,185 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998301 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.