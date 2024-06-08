Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Holdings Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,356 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 139.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

