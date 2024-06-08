BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.15

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 114658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

