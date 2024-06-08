BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $382.82

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $382.82 and last traded at $378.17, with a volume of 140701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $376.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.34 and a 200-day moving average of $288.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

