Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 1.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $187.35 and last traded at $187.84. 1,280,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,881,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.85.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 220,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $53,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

