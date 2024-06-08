Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 375,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,432 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $128.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

