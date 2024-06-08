Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

BMY opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

