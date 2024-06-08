California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.20. 140,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 842,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CRC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

California Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Resources news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $275,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile



California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

