California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,879 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,275. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

