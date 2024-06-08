California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,137 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Affirm worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after purchasing an additional 213,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,310,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Affirm stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

