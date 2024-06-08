California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $187.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

