California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Catalent worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 69.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Catalent

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.