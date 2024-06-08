California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.40 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 112.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $204.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.