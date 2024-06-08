California State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 28,344 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $18,792,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

