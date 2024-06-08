California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.03 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $104,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $13,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

