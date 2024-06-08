California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.22 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $9,360,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $249.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

