California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.35 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 578,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NiSource were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 38.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NI opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.