California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ opened at $112.05 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.