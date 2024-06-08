California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after buying an additional 168,009 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $121,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

