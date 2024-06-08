California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,951 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 219,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 66,503 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,338,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.