California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,879 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Campbell Soup worth $12,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

