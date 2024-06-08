California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,989 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 230,273 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.